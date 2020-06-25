Seattle cops clear 'occupied' zone, more than 20 arrested

MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police turned out in force early Wednesday at the city's "occupied" protest zone, tore down demonstrators' encampments and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Television images showed police, many in riot gear, confronting dozens of protesters at the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone that was set up near downtown following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Wearing helmets and wielding batons and rifles,...