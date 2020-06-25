Seattle cops clear 'occupied' zone, more than 20 arrested
Last updated 7/1/2020 at 10:20am
MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police turned out in force early Wednesday at the city's "occupied" protest zone, tore down demonstrators' encampments and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.
Television images showed police, many in riot gear, confronting dozens of protesters at the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone that was set up near downtown following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Wearing helmets and wielding batons and rifles,...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)