'White power' flare-up in retirement haven reveals tensions

MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — There has always been a low-boil tension in The Villages retirement community between the Republican majority and the much smaller cohort of Democrats, but a veneer of good manners in "Florida's Friendliest Hometown" mostly prevailed on golf courses and at bridge tables.

Those tensions, though, flared two weeks ago during a golf-cart parade for President Donald Trump's birthday in which a man shouted, "White Power," when confronted by anti-Trump protesters. A video clip of that confrontation in America's largest retirement communit...