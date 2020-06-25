Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

CalFire San Diego stop spread of fire near I-15 south, Gopher Canyon Road

 
Last updated 7/2/2020 at 5:54pm

BONSALL - CalFire San Diego reported is at 5:14 p.m. that they were at the scene of a vegetation fire near Interstate 15 south and Gopher Canyon Road.

The fire was reported at 1/4 acre with a moderate rate of spread and no structures were threatened.

By 5:45 p.m., CalFire reported that the spread of the fire had been stopped.

This is a breaking news story that will update when more information becomes available.

