Voluntary compliance with health orders is goal, but deputies will enforce as needed, sheriff's department says

San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials issued a statement on Wednesday saying that while they will continue to educate the public this Fourth of July weekend on new changes to public health orders with the goal of reaching voluntary compliance, deputies will will enforce the orders as needed.

"We are hopeful we will get voluntary compliance like we have throughout the pandemic," the sheriff's department's statement said. "We also want to remind the public that deputies will enforce the orders, which do carry the weight of law, as needed and as appropriate when voluntary compliance is not achieved. Our enforcement actions will be coordinated with and supported by county and state regulatory agencies"

The statement comes as the County of San Diego issues new restrictions due to an increase in local coronavirus cases in the region and across the state.

Among the new restrictions is the closure of all bars, wineries, distilleries, breweries and other businesses that serve alcohol only. Indoor eating establishments must now close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Additionally, stay-at-home orders for non-essential business, facial covering orders and social distancing restrictions remain in effect.

"Now more than ever, we need the public's help to ensure we prevent the spread of

COVID-19 in San Diego County," the sheriff's department said. "These orders were not issued to inconvenience people. They are in place to save lives."

Sheriff's officials said businesses found in violation of health orders will be reported to the County Health Officer for investigation, which could result in businesses not in compliance being ordered to close.