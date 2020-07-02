Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

NFPA underscores electrical safety in pools and at marinas during summer months

 
Last updated 7/2/2020 at 5:05pm



QUINCY, Mass. – With the arrival of summer and the July Fourth holiday weekend just around the corner, people are looking to take advantage of the easing of stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures. As many states begin allowing for more outside activities, the National Fire Protection Association reminded people about potential electrical hazards that exist in swimming pools and hot tubs, onboard boats and in waters surrounding boats, marinas and launch ramps.

While most people are unaware of electrical dangers posed in water environments such as electric shock drowning, each...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
