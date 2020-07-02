Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz 

Quarter-acre brush fire reported in Bonsall

 
Last updated 7/6/2020 at 12:11pm

Firefighters were working to contain a small brush fire Monday in Bonsall.

The blaze, near West Lilac Road and Via Ararat Drive, was reported at 11:35 p.m., according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

Crews arriving at the scene found the fire burning about a quarter of an acre, with a moderate rate of spread, Choi said.

The fire's spread had been stopped by about noon.

Cal Fire San Diego crews also responded to the fire.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]

