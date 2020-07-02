Skywriting project targets SoCal immigration detention centers, courts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fleets of skywriting planes will leave artist-created messages in San Diego, Los Angeles and Orange County skies today above immigration detention centers, courts and historically significant landmarks in an effort to call attention to the detention of immigrants.

They started Friday morning above the Adelanto Detention Center, and traveled to downtown Los Angeles skies, where 15-character messages will be left in the late morning airspace above immigration facilities, county and federal lockups and courthouses, followed by the Arcadia and Pomona locations of internment...