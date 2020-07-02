Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Skywriting project targets SoCal immigration detention centers, courts

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/3/2020 at 1:33pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fleets of skywriting planes will leave artist-created messages in San Diego, Los Angeles and Orange County skies today above immigration detention centers, courts and historically significant landmarks in an effort to call attention to the detention of immigrants.

They started Friday morning above the Adelanto Detention Center, and traveled to downtown Los Angeles skies, where 15-character messages will be left in the late morning airspace above immigration facilities, county and federal lockups and courthouses, followed by the Arcadia and Pomona locations of internment...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2020 18:16