US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

 
Last updated 7/13/2020 at 11:10am



MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and rejecting outright nearly all of Beijing's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea.

In a move the officials say is expected as early as Monday, the administration will present the decision as an attempt to curb China's increasing assertiveness in the region with a commitment to recognizing international law. But it will almost certainly...



