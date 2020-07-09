Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Helicopter taking aim at fire aboard Navy ship in San Diego

 
Last updated 7/13/2020 at 10:46am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Naval helicopters flew several water-dropping sorties today in their aerial assault on the fire raging on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, and authorities revealed that the blaze caused inflicted mostly minor injuries on 52 sailors and civilians but caused five people to be hospitalized.

The two helicopters were from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Three, according to the official Twitter account of Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, which updated the number of injured early Monday, noting that the five people hospitalized are displaying stable vi...



