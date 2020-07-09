Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

New owner of long-vacant McDonald's addresses squatting problems with lighting, security

 
Last updated 7/9/2020 at 4:57am



The long-vacant old McDonald’s property on South Main Avenue finally has new ownership – and as many in the community may have seen while driving past the empty former restaurant, it’s been cleaned up substantially.

The new owner said he would like to get the building leased or sold within the next year.

The property at 1050 S. Main Ave. was purchased in April by Ross Industrial Company, owned by Ross Rose, who also operates Grande Laundry Place laundromats throughout North County including one location across the street from the former McDonald’s property in Fallbrook.

Rose, who s...



