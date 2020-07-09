San Diego Unified will keep campuses closed when school starts Aug. 31

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Amid spiking coronavirus cases, San Diego Unified School District campuses will remain closed when classes resume next month, Superintendent Cindy Marten said Monday, defying President Donald Trump's demand

that students return to in-person instruction.

The SDUSD on Monday issued a joint statement with the Los Angeles Unified School District, which also announced it will start the school year with online-only courses. In the statement, the districts acknowledged that schools have successfully reopened in some parts of the world, but said the conditions are different lo...