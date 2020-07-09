Independence Day Thought

Independence Day is traditionally a time to go to the beach, have backyard barbecues and close out the day watching fireworks. But this year, the celebrations won’t be as widespread, the beaches will be much less crowded. The limited July Fourth activities may be appropriate since it provides an opportunity to pause and reflect on what the day is really about.

Two hundred forty-four years ago, a group of agricultural colonies with a population of less than 3 million, scattered along the coast from Canada to Florida, with no army or navy, decided to declare its independence and take on the world’s greatest empire. Victory was improbable, but miraculously, the colonists won. They wrote a Constitution that enshrined the visionary ideal that free people should be able to direct their own affairs. While everyone wasn’t included – slaves remained slaves until ratification of the 13th Amendment in 1865, and women weren’t allowed to vote in most states until ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, it was a start.

But July 4, 1776, started it all. The Declaration of Independence stated, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights...” These were revolutionary sentiments. To declare all men equal, to state that human beings are born with rights granted by God and not by monarchs and to lead citizens to risk their lives by putting all of it in writing must have seemed crazy.

Today, we should remember the truths from the Declaration of Independence and from the Constitution that enshrine our inherent rights. Independence Day is not just a big summer holiday – it’s a day to celebrate our rights as a free people.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.