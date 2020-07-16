Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery takes care of history and the future

FALLBROOK – The newest statue erected in Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery is called the Queen of Angels Guardian of Children statue. It is located within the newest section of the cemetery, Hiram Gardens, in a lovely park-like setting.

The garden offers a single pillar for one interment, the companion boulder is ideal for two interments and the multi-niche option for a family memorial. The cemetery gardens provide peaceful resting places as well as a place for family and friends to remember and reflect for generations to come.

Over the years, the cemetery has grown and provided options for such...