San Diego County investment pool reaches record $18 billion

County investment pool earns a “AAA” rating for the past 19 years

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County investment pool has reached an all-time high of $18 billion while maintaining a “AAA” rating, County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced April 12.

The pool, managed by the County Treasury, is a local government fund of voluntary and mandatory monies from more than 200 public agencies. Mandatory participants include the county, all 42 local public-school districts, five community college districts and water and fire districts. Voluntary participants include the San Diego Regional Airport Authority, SANDAG, MTS and other special districts.

“Our excellent investment team makes security, liquidity and return the three top priorities for managing the public’s money,” said McAllister. “This $18 billion record underscores that the agencies’ funds and trust are well placed in the Treasury.”

For 19 consecutive years, the investment pool has received an “AAA” rating.

A team of full-time investment professionals in the Treasury handles day-to-day management of the investment pool. Additionally, a 9-member oversight committee – composed of county, school, and public agency officials and three public members – meets semi-annually to review and monitor the investment pool.

This $18 billion record comes on the heels of other notable milestones in the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office, including collecting more than $1 billion in property taxes in a single day – which the County reached on April 7, 2023, and again on April 8, 2024.

“The record $18b investment pool, along with our ‘AAA’ rating, underscores the county’s commitment and financial acumen in managing the public’s money. We are proud of the work we do on behalf of the public,” concluded McAllister.

Submitted by the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office.