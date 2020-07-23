Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego County reports 490 COVID-19, 12 deaths

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/24/2020 at 6:02pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 490 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths related to the illness, raising the region's totals to 26,098 cases and 524 deaths.

Four women and eight men died between June 15 and July 22, and their ages ranged from 44 to 88. All had underlying medical conditions.

The county reported 6,974 tests Friday, 7% of which returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 6.1%. The target set by California is less than 8%.

Locally, Bonsall reported 28 cases, Pala reported 34, and Fallbrook reported 249 cases since the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 07/24/2020 23:55