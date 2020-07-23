San Diego County reports 490 COVID-19, 12 deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 490 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths related to the illness, raising the region's totals to 26,098 cases and 524 deaths.

Four women and eight men died between June 15 and July 22, and their ages ranged from 44 to 88. All had underlying medical conditions.

The county reported 6,974 tests Friday, 7% of which returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 6.1%. The target set by California is less than 8%.

Locally, Bonsall reported 28 cases, Pala reported 34, and Fallbrook reported 249 cases since the...