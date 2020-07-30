Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas, virus-hit Florida braces

 
Last updated 8/1/2020 at 10:43am



DÁNICA COTO and CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast, where officials said they were closing beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites.

The hurricane is bearing down on places where the virus is surging, threatening to complicate efforts to contain it and piling another burden on communities already hard-hit by other storms and sickness.

Florida authorities said they have prepared shelters, but didn't expect to have to evacuate peop...



