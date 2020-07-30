1 Marine dead, 8 others missing after training mishap near San Clemente Island

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A search was underway Friday for eight service members who remain missing following a training accident involving an amphibious assault vehicle near San Clemente Island that killed a Camp Pendleton Marine.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday during a training exercise near San Clemente Island, roughly 78 miles off the coast of San Diego, according to Camp Pendleton officials.

An AAV with 15 Marines and one sailor on board reported taking on water during the exercise. Seven members of the group were rescued and taken to a hospital, but one of...