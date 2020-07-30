Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Village Rotarians clean up the square 

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 4:49pm

An overgrown tree is trimmed by Rotarians Gordon Stone and George Archibold.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Village Rotarians and the Miss/Teen Fallbrook Scholarship recipients trimmed the plants, swept the patio and washed down the Vince Ross Village Square, June 18.

According to Vince Ross, "It was kind of like a tornado or a whirlwind that arrived at 9 a.m. and didn't leave until the job was complete. No dilly-dalliers in that group."

While wearing their face masks during the warm, Saturday morning, Rotarians worked using the tools provided by Fallbrook Village Association. They pruned tree limbs. The Fallbrook Veterans Honor Roll received a good scouring. Shrub clip...



