Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Military calls off search for missing troops off San Clemente Island

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/2/2020 at 9:38am

Courtesy US Marine Corps

SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND (CNS) - Seven Marines and one Navy sailor are presumed dead today after the military called off its search for the troops,

who went missing after an amphibious vehicle sank during a training mission Thursday.

One additional Marine was rescued, but later died, and two others remain in critical condition, in the aftermath of the incident that occurred 80

miles off the coast of Encinitas.

"It is with a heavy heart that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort,'' said Col. Christopher Bronzi, the commanding officer of the

15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). "As w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/02/2020 16:29