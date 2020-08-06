Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service
Special to Valley News 

Authorities ID service member killed, 8 presumed dead in sea training accident

 
Last updated 8/6/2020 at 10:51pm



The U.S. military released the names, Monday, Aug. 3, of a 20-year-old Marine who was killed and eight other young service members presumed dead after an amphibious assault vehicle sank during a training mission recently near San Clemente Island.

Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez of New Braunfels, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to Marine Corps officials. Perez was a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The eight lost service members were identified as: Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 18, of Corona, a rifleman wi...



