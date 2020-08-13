Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

LLUMC – Murrieta recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 5:21am

 

MURRIETA – Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta was named to Newsweek’s “2020 List of Best Maternity Care Hospitals.” The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group.

Dr. Charles Yang, chair of the Department of Obstetrics, said the team is honored to be acknowledged as among the best maternity care hospitals in the country...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

