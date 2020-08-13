Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Reyna receives Junior Livestock Auction and FFA scholarships

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 5:10am

Village News/Courtesy photo

Lariece Reyna receives a Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship and a National FFA Organization Scholarship from the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation.

Lariece Reyna lived in Pala until she was 12 and attended Vivian Banks Charter School and Sullivan Middle School before her family moved to Escondido. She attended Hidden Valley Middle School and Escondido High School, and she was a member of Escondido High School's National FFA Organization chapter. This year, the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation associated with the San Diego County Fair awarded Reyna both a Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship and a FFA Scholarship.

"I'm really excited to receive them," Reyna said. "I feel really grateful for the awards I was given. My family wasn't able...



