Couple receives tons of support after losing home in fire

Fallbrook locals Joel and Laurel Towart lost their home to a large fire in Fallbrook recently.

Fallbrook locals Joel and Laurel Towart lost their home to a large fire in Fallbrook recently.

The fire, which is still being investigated, started from propane gas and engulfed the house. The Towarts were only able to get out with their car keys, wallet and purse and their dog.

"We were sitting in the library and we heard a window crash and it sounded like somebody threw a brick through it," Joel Towart said. "I went out in the kitchen to see what was going on and there was just a wall of flames."

Since the fire happened, the Towarts have moved into their garage on-site, not attached t...