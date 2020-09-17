Our Republic is in peril

For reasons beyond my comprehension, the Democratic party insists that the government will solve all problems for everyone, especially minorities. Ronald Reagan said that the 10 most dangerous words are "I'm from the government and I'm here to help you." Government is the problem.

What has happened to individual responsibility and independent thinking? Open your minds, Democrats, and see what is happening in this country to the jurisdiction of Democrat-influenced cities. Do you want to be a socialist country? I don't think so. Socialism is just a step before communism. Think, people, think!

The Democrats have ruined this beautiful state. I am a native Californian but have lived in Texas for 25 years. Some friends had suggested that I move back to Texas and I said "No, someone has to stay and fight for California."

Think about Pelosi, Harris, Schiff, Waters and Feinstein, all millionaires who care little about their constituents, who don't have a wall around their homes. Keep these things in mind.

Some people may not like the things the president says, but who wants political correctness as opposed to "straight talk." God bless the president and God bless the United States of America..

Orolie Gubser