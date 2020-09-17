Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service
Special to Valley News 

Comic Con Museum details released, slated for summer 2021 grand opening

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/21/2020 at 2:55am



San Diego Comic-Con released new details Thursday, Sept. 10, on the Comic-Con Museum, slated for a grand opening summer 2021 in Balboa Park.

Though it is on track to open its doors at the 68,000-square foot Federal Building in the park’s Palisades section in mid-2021, the museum will not completed until 2024, with portions of it opening in phases until then.

Comic-Con officials said the museum has reached the halfway mark toward its $34 million funding goal, with funds raised so far from larger corporate contributions and sponsorships, as well as donations from thousands of charter mem...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/21/2020 07:25