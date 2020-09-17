Comic Con Museum details released, slated for summer 2021 grand opening
San Diego Comic-Con released new details Thursday, Sept. 10, on the Comic-Con Museum, slated for a grand opening summer 2021 in Balboa Park.
Though it is on track to open its doors at the 68,000-square foot Federal Building in the park’s Palisades section in mid-2021, the museum will not completed until 2024, with portions of it opening in phases until then.
Comic-Con officials said the museum has reached the halfway mark toward its $34 million funding goal, with funds raised so far from larger corporate contributions and sponsorships, as well as donations from thousands of charter mem...
