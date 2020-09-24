Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Michael Balsamo
The Associated Press 

Feds threaten funds to NYC, Seattle and Portland over unrest

 
Last updated 9/24/2020 at 4am

AP photo/Brynn Anderson photo

U.S. Attorney General William Barr arrives to speak with federal officials for a panel discussion on combating human trafficking at the U.S. Attorney's Office Monday, Sept. 21, in Atlanta.

The Justice Department identified New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle as three cities that could have federal funding slashed under a memorandum by President Donald Trump that sought to identify localities that permit "anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities."

The designation, which could open the door for the federal government to cut off some funding to the cities, drew immediate criticism from local elected officials. It comes as Trump throughout the summer has cast American cities run by Democratic mayors as under siege by violence and lawlessness, despite the fact...



