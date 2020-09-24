Heat wave expected to arrive in San Diego County on Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures will remain around average Friday, Sept. 25 throughout San Diego County, but a high-pressure system is expected to arrive on Sunday and bring hot weather along with an increased risk of wildfires next week, according to the National Weather Service.

An upper ridge will begin building in the region on Sunday and cause temperatures to rise through at least Tuesday, forecasters said. Gusty winds

and low humidity are also expected in the mountains on Sunday and Monday, significantly raising the threat of wildfires.

High temperatures today are forecast to rea...