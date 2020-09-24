New study finds Fallbrook and Rainbow Water districts have subsidized the Water Authority by nearly $50 million

FALLBROOK – Two North County water districts have been paying more to the San Diego County Water Authority than the benefits they receive from the authority, according to a comprehensive analysis released recently.

The study, conducted by San Diego-based London Moeder Advisors, concludes that the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District have collectively paid $49.5 million more to the Authority over the past 10 years when compared to the benefits these districts have received from the authority.

In addition, the study concludes that if the proposed detac...