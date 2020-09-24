Plainclothes officers to conduct enforcement operation Monday in downtown Fallbrook

California Highway Patrol officers will conduct a pedestrian safety enforcement operation in downtown Fallbrook on Monday, Sept. 28.

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or make other unsafe or illegal actions, the CHP said in a statement.

"Regrettably, the unincorporated county of San Diego has experienced many traffic collisions involving pedestrians. The CHP is committed to preventing these tragic deaths and is leading the effort with proactive enforcement and education programs," the agency said. "The CHP is conducting this...