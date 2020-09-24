SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 4:24am
Sept. 12
1700 block Green Briar Cir Burglary
Sept. 13
3500 block Lake Park Ave Fraud
900 block Alturas Rd Petty theft
Sept. 14
600 block E. Elder St Missing adult
2300 block Via Monserate Fraud
2600 block Caps Wy Battery
Sept. 15
300 block S. Main Ave Vehicle burglary
300 block S. Main Ave Petty theft
N. Main Ave @ E. Alvarado St Arrest: Under influence of controlled substance, outstanding misdemeanor warrant
S. Main Ave @ E. College St Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon
400 block S. Mission Rd Child abuse
800 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Threat with in...
