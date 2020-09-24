SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 9/23/2020 at 4:24am



SHERIFF’S LOG Sept. 12 1700 block Green Briar Cir Burglary Sept. 13 3500 block Lake Park Ave Fraud 900 block Alturas Rd Petty theft Sept. 14 600 block E. Elder St Missing adult 2300 block Via Monserate Fraud 2600 block Caps Wy Battery Sept. 15 300 block S. Main Ave Vehicle burglary 300 block S. Main Ave Petty theft N. Main Ave @ E. Alvarado St Arrest: Under influence of controlled substance, outstanding misdemeanor warrant S. Main Ave @ E. College St Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon 400 block S. Mission Rd Child abuse 800 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Threat with in...





