MiraCosta College sends lab kits to students during pandemic

More than 3,000 lab kits, ranging from blood typing chemicals to animal organs for at-home lab work, have been distributed to MiraCosta College students forced into long-distance learning by the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said Friday, Sept. 25.

The school's classes were moved online because of pandemic-related campus closures.

College officials said moving the entire science lab curriculum online involved determining what the in-home labs would include and assembling some kits either on campus or purchasing them from a vendor.

Mike Fino, MiraCosta College's dean of math and science...