MiraCosta College sends lab kits to students during pandemic
Last updated 10/2/2020 at 12:48pm
More than 3,000 lab kits, ranging from blood typing chemicals to animal organs for at-home lab work, have been distributed to MiraCosta College students forced into long-distance learning by the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said Friday, Sept. 25.
The school's classes were moved online because of pandemic-related campus closures.
College officials said moving the entire science lab curriculum online involved determining what the in-home labs would include and assembling some kits either on campus or purchasing them from a vendor.
Mike Fino, MiraCosta College's dean of math and science...
