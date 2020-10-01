Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

MiraCosta College sends lab kits to students during pandemic

 
More than 3,000 lab kits, ranging from blood typing chemicals to animal organs for at-home lab work, have been distributed to MiraCosta College students forced into long-distance learning by the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said Friday, Sept. 25.

The school's classes were moved online because of pandemic-related campus closures.

College officials said moving the entire science lab curriculum online involved determining what the in-home labs would include and assembling some kits either on campus or purchasing them from a vendor.

Mike Fino, MiraCosta College's dean of math and science...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

