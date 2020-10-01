Farmers market, vintage swap meet planned for town

In one respect, it is remarkable that the community of Fallbrook doesn’t already have a weekly farmers market in town and perhaps equally so as to why the town doesn’t have it’s own vintage swap meet.

No matter, both are now in the works and could arrive within the next month or so, with one starting sooner than the other.

“We are starting a farmer's market on Saturdays,” Lila MacDonald, chief executive officer of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, said. “Again, lots of people have asked and it just has not become a reality and now it can be.”

MacDonald said the farmer’s m...