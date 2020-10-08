San Diego Oasis hosts free four-day virtual technology fair for older adults

SAN DIEGO – From Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Friday, Oct. 23, daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., San Diego Oasis will host its highly anticipated eighth annual Get Connected: Technology Fair for Adults 50+, and for the first time ever the event will be completely virtual.

Touted as the region’s largest technology event, the nonprofit anticipates more than 10,000 older adults to attend, including not only local members, but also older adults from around the United States. This event is free, but registration is required. RSVP at www.SanDiegoOasis.org for Class #75.

Due to the Coronavirus pan...