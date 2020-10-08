Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ramsey completes Eagle scout service project

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/7/2020 at 5:43pm

Boy leaning on sign for Ecology Center

The DeLuz Ecology Center in Fallbrook is the site of Scout Ignacio Ramsey's Eagle Scout project.

FALLBROOK – Ignacio Ramsey, a Scout in Troop 301 in Temecula, recently completed his Eagle Scout service project by building three benches and installing them along a trail at the De Luz Ecology Center, just north of Fallbrook.

The trail is approximately a one mile loop and benches were installed in various scenic locations on the trail. The De Luz Ecology Center was originally built in 1926 and operated as a school through 1967.

Today, it is known as the De Luz Ecology Center and is owned and operated by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District which uses it to educate the distri...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/08/2020 23:20