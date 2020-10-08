Ramsey completes Eagle scout service project

The DeLuz Ecology Center in Fallbrook is the site of Scout Ignacio Ramsey's Eagle Scout project.

FALLBROOK – Ignacio Ramsey, a Scout in Troop 301 in Temecula, recently completed his Eagle Scout service project by building three benches and installing them along a trail at the De Luz Ecology Center, just north of Fallbrook.

The trail is approximately a one mile loop and benches were installed in various scenic locations on the trail. The De Luz Ecology Center was originally built in 1926 and operated as a school through 1967.

Today, it is known as the De Luz Ecology Center and is owned and operated by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District which uses it to educate the distri...