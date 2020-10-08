FUHSD board votes in favor of layoffs, new positions

The Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees heard public input regarding a proposal to eliminate some classified positions and restructure some new positions during the Monday, Sept. 28 meeting.

During the Monday, Sept. 28 meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees, board members voted unanimously to approve a resolution discontinuing services and laying off classified positions within the district.

According to the resolution text, "To increase efficacy and maximize services to students and families, the restructuring of certain classified positions needed to be addressed to ensure efficient and effective delivery of services. In a few cases, the restructuring is due to challenges brought on by COVID 19. Due to lack of work and/or lack of funds, certain...