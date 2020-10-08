Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Remember the women

 
Thanks to RBG and thanks to our women leaders throughout the years.

Thanks to those who make us think by their commitment, artistry, consciousness and fortitude.

Please don't forget to vote! Harriet Tubman, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Ida B. Wells, Francis Willard, Eleanor Roosevelt and Ruth Bader Ginsburg would all ask you to, if they were here!

Nancy Heins-Glaser

Fallbrook AAUW historian

