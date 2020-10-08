The new religion of being "woke"

Critical Race Theory (CRT), (including anti-racism and white fragility) is the new religion of the left. Its followers are "woke" and to even question it is to commit heresy. Words are violence. Silence is violence.

Young people are "true believers" with a sense of purpose. Group identity of all variables involves a primacy that is contrary to the post-racist society that has been our goal for decades and, in turn, it does damage to the very problem it seeks to oppose.

It teaches that every significant disparity in life between White and Black America including crime, education, employment,...