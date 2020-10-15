Coordinate pruning and fertilizing with the weather

This Oh Happy Day Eleganza Hybrid Tea Rose (Jackson & Perkins) is growing well in Fallbrook despite the hot weather.

The latest weather report verifies what gardeners suspected: August 2020 was the hottest August on record. We also experienced many 90+ degree days in September. Many areas recorded consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures. These temperatures are way out of the average and made it difficult to adhere to the "normal" schedule of garden activities.

October promises to be unsettled too. Beginning with prediction of triple-digit temperatures accompanied by Santa Ana winds, with a slight cooling trend mid month, and ending with "unseasonably" high temperatures again.

Midseason pruning and...