CSUSM nurses receive $1.3 million grant for psych nurse practitioner program

Two California State University San Marcos School of Nursing professors received a $1.33 million grant to help build a pipeline of psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, the university announced Friday, Oct. 2.

Catherine Baker and Nancy Romig were awarded the five-year grant from the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development, which doled out $17.3 million for seven programs. Baker is an assistant professor, and Romig is a professor emerita in CSUSM’s School of Nursing. Both are co-coordinators of the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program.

“As we continue...