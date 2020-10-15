Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

City News Service 

CSUSM nurses receive $1.3 million grant for psych nurse practitioner program

 
Last updated 10/14/2020 at 5:57pm



Two California State University San Marcos School of Nursing professors received a $1.33 million grant to help build a pipeline of psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, the university announced Friday, Oct. 2.

Catherine Baker and Nancy Romig were awarded the five-year grant from the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development, which doled out $17.3 million for seven programs. Baker is an assistant professor, and Romig is a professor emerita in CSUSM’s School of Nursing. Both are co-coordinators of the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program.

“As we continue...



