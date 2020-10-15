New agricultural water rate program benefits San Diego County growers

Last updated 10/14/2020 at 5:55pm

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors has approved a new and Permanent Special Agricultural Water Rate structure that offers lower water rates to

farmers in exchange for lower water supply reliability.

Unlike the current transitional program, the new program will allow new participants to

join as a way to strengthen the region’s multibillion-dollar agriculture industry. The

program will take effect Jan. 1, 2021, replacing the current program that ends

Dec. 31.

The Water Authority will be working closely with its 24 member agencies to implement

the program...