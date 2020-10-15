New agricultural water rate program benefits San Diego County growers
FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors has approved a new and Permanent Special Agricultural Water Rate structure that offers lower water rates to
farmers in exchange for lower water supply reliability.
Unlike the current transitional program, the new program will allow new participants to
join as a way to strengthen the region’s multibillion-dollar agriculture industry. The
program will take effect Jan. 1, 2021, replacing the current program that ends
Dec. 31.
The Water Authority will be working closely with its 24 member agencies to implement
the program...
