Meet FUESD Trustee Area 2 candidate Suzanne Lundin

With Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Governing Board members Siegrid Stillman and Lisa Masten not running for reelection that leaves two vacancies on the board this November. And while Stillman and Masten were elected to their seats at-large – that is, representing the entire district – 2020 will be the first year in which FUESD elects its board members on a trustee area system.

The seats in trustee areas 2 and 3 are the ones up for election this year. Suzanne Lundin is running in trustee area 2, which covers a portion of northern Fallbrook, all of the San Diego County side o...