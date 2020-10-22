CHP uses grant to help 'put the brakes' on speed crashes

SACRAMENTO – Speed and aggressive driving continue to be major causes of death and injury on the state’s roadways. With the assistance of federal funds, the California Highway Patrol will focus additional resources on reducing these types of crashes throughout the state.

On Oct. 1, the CHP implemented the yearlong Regulate Aggressive Driving and Reduce Speed V grant with the primary goal of decreasing the number of people killed and injured in crashes as a result of unsafe speed. To achieve this, the CHP will conduct enhanced enforcement and public awareness campaigns statewide. Additio...