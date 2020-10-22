Palomar Health Foundation announces new members of board of directors

SAN MARCOS – Palomar Health Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides philanthropic support to Palomar Health, has selected two new members to its board of directors. At a Sept. 29 meeting, the board voted to appoint Pauline Gourdie of Del Sur and Jason Polk of Rancho Bernardo to three-year terms.

Pauline Gourdie is a business consultant with a background in international supply chain management, customer relations and recruitment. She established CSL Staffing in 2016 to provide staffing solutions for businesses in San Diego and Southern California. A native of Scotland, Gourdie...