Associated Press 

Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

 
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 12:43am

Nov 03, 2020 9:49PM

JONATHAN LEMIR, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN, ALEXANDRA JAFFE

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump won Florida, the nation's most prized battleground state, as he and Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday battled to the finish of an epic campaign.

The two men were locked in tight races across the country, with Trump also claiming the battlegrounds of Ohio and Iowa while Biden won Minnesota and Iowa, two modest prizes the president had hoped to steal.

Races were too early to call in some of other fiercely contested and critical states on the map, including North Carolina, Georg...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

