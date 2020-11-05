Re: 'Fallbrook/Ingold Sports Park facing huge deficits….' [Village News, 10/29/20]

It is an absolute disgrace that San Diego County is not supporting the Ingold Sports Park. This facility was started by local heroes and friends of Fallbrook, and cost over $4 million to begin operations in May 2000.

Through a tremendous amount of hard work, their dream became a reality. Ingold Sports Park has been serving a large part of North County ever since – not for profit – but for the betterment of the community. Today it serves over 3,500 people a week.

The county cannot put overly restrictive conditions on the park, or any business, without helping them offset those losses. Wh...