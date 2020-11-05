Re: 'Fallbrook/Ingold Sports Park facing huge deficits….' [Village News, 10/29/20]
Last updated 11/4/2020 at 4pm
It is an absolute disgrace that San Diego County is not supporting the Ingold Sports Park. This facility was started by local heroes and friends of Fallbrook, and cost over $4 million to begin operations in May 2000.
Through a tremendous amount of hard work, their dream became a reality. Ingold Sports Park has been serving a large part of North County ever since – not for profit – but for the betterment of the community. Today it serves over 3,500 people a week.
The county cannot put overly restrictive conditions on the park, or any business, without helping them offset those losses. Wh...
