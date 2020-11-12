Fallbrook Food Pantry recognizes volunteers

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Food Pantry recently announced its 2020 Volunteers of the Year, Eufemia Carreno and Mike Bermudez.

Eufemia Carreno is an outstanding volunteer who has tirelessly contributed to Fallbrook Food Pantry since 2013. In addition to daily responsibilities, she enjoys making lunch for fellow volunteers. See her story below on why she loves giving back to the community

Mike Bermudez is a steadfast and dedicated volunteer who has been a driver for the food pantry since 2010. He picks up food from local markets and delivers food to the homebound. He likes the happy work environment of the pantry and looks forward to it each time he comes in, which is about 2-4 times per week.

At the same time, board member Young Milton has been recognized as the North County Philanthropy Council 2020 Volunteer of the Year. Milton has been a volunteer with the Fallbrook Food Pantry since her daughter's first day of Kindergarten. Her daughter is now a sophomore in college.

The commendation from the council reads, "We are proud to acknowledge Young for the many contributions she has made to make Fallbrook Food Pantry a successful organization. Young is a dedicated worker and an enthusiastic advocate for the Fallbrook Food Pantry. She gives her time generously, and she draws others into the cause. Her leadership as past-president and as director of the board has touched the lives of countless individuals and families throughout Fallbrook and beyond."

My story, by Eufemia Carreño

In 1983, I was a young mother of five. My husband (who is now deceased) and I ran a restaurant in Fallbrook for several years. That restaurant was ruined by an arsonist and my husband and I were left with nothing. We had no money for food or means to care for our children, the youngest was barely 4 months old.

I knew it was going to be a difficult year for all of us, and it was going to be a heart-breaking Thanksgiving and Christmas, because I could not provide for my family.

One day in the late fall, my family and I received visitors. I didn't recognize the people that were coming towards our house. I opened the door and I was floored when they said they were volunteers and they came bearing gifts for my children and food as well.

I couldn't believe that God heard my prayers. I was in awe that people that I didn't even know were providing food for me and my children.

I asked them who they were, and they simply said they were from the Fallbrook community. I forgot to ask for their names, but I have never forgotten them. It was people like that I have always cherished in my heart. Many years went by. My children are now grown, and they have families of their own.

One day several years ago, I was talking with someone and I was asked what I thought about volunteer work. I gave it a thought, but I had no idea where to begin. I would walk to the public library to use the computer and I had heard that there was a food pantry nearby. I never had seen a food pantry, nor did I know one existed.

They pointed the direction, but it wasn't until after three attempts that I finally found the location. I visited the food pantry on Wednesday when they were distributing food and I was shocked to see so many people standing in line to receive food. I asked about volunteering and they wrote my information and I was asked to come back on a Monday. I went in on the next Monday and I never looked back.

Village News/Courtesy photo Eufemia Carreno, far right, is seen with four of her five children in 1983 when they were given gifts and food by food pantry volunteers.

Helping people has always been what I have done. Through working in restaurants serving people, serving in my church community, or simply helping friends of family when they were in need, but I could only do so much at that time because I had children to raise, and I worked many jobs to put food on the table and I don't know how I was able to afford to clothe my children.

Helping at the food pantry feeds my soul. I thank God for allowing me to pay it forward to other families in need. I love to serve people and give them hope whenever I can. Life is interesting because I have always believed to not look into the past and move forward. We can't change the past, but in writing this letter, I had to realize that I can't forget the past. That is the lessons we learned and the people that have touched my life, that it Is the reason why I help my community.

I was there at one point in my life, and I am truly blessed to help my Fallbrook community.

Submitted by Fallbrook Food Pantry.