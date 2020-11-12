Kennedy looks poised to fill NCFPD District 1 seat

David Kennedy is leading in the race to fill the District 1 seat on the North County Fire Protection District's Board of Directors.

Veteran Vista fire captain David Kennedy held a large lead over challenger Lee J. De Meo in the race to represent District 1 on the North County Fire Protection District Board of Directors as of 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

Kennedy had garnered 89.79% of the vote in the district, outdistancing De Meo by a total of 1,723 votes to 196.

San Diego County reported Friday that 305,000 ballots had yet to be processed throughout the county and planned to certify the election on Dec. 3.

Kennedy will likely join unopposed candidates Jeff Egkan in District 4 and Cindy Acosta in District 5 on the board of di...