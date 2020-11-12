Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Kennedy looks poised to fill NCFPD District 1 seat

 
Last updated 11/10/2020 at 11:17am

David Kennedy

David Kennedy is leading in the race to fill the District 1 seat on the North County Fire Protection District's Board of Directors.

Veteran Vista fire captain David Kennedy held a large lead over challenger Lee J. De Meo in the race to represent District 1 on the North County Fire Protection District Board of Directors as of 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

Kennedy had garnered 89.79% of the vote in the district, outdistancing De Meo by a total of 1,723 votes to 196.

San Diego County reported Friday that 305,000 ballots had yet to be processed throughout the county and planned to certify the election on Dec. 3.

Kennedy will likely join unopposed candidates Jeff Egkan in District 4 and Cindy Acosta in District 5 on the board of di...



