Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Waldron likely to retain 75th State Assembly seat

 
Last updated 11/9/2020 at 7:10pm

Marie Waldron

Valley News/Courtesy photo

Republican incumbent Marie Waldron is favored to win reelection to the California State Assembly District 75 seat she has held since 2012.

Incumbent 75th District Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, was holding a strong lead in her reelection bid against behavioral health care provider Karen "Kate'' Schwartz as of Saturday, Nov. 7.

While the race started neck-and-neck, results tallied by Friday night showed Waldron holding a 53.4% to 46.6% lead over Schwartz. Waldron received 97,134 votes to Schwartz' 84,712.

Waldron took about 56% of the vote during the March primary, versus Schwartz, who earned nearly 38%.

According to San Diego County, "approximately 317,000 vote-by-mail and 25,000 provisional ballots still must be...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

