And the beat goes on

As the President (who has a perfect right) continues to question the integrity of our election process, we wait in anticipation to determine what this country will be, a capitalist or socialist entity.

The Biden agenda would destroy the middle class and promote illegal entrants into our country. We have already heard some of this. It's the other parts of the agenda which are in question.

Biden has not laid out his total plan for America and I fear it will be quite radical. The far left is at his heels and he is too weak to dispel their focus.

It is imperative that we, as Americans. stand...