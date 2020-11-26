VFW Auxiliary presents gifts to Marines
On behalf of Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 1924, as part of its holiday gift giving, Sr. Vice President Dana McCarthy, far left, and Trustee Anne Richter, far right, present checks to five Marines on Camp Pendleton, each check in the amount of $500. McCarthy said, "The Marines were so thankful and we were so honored to give to them."...
