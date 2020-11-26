Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

VFW Auxiliary presents gifts to Marines

 
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 3:56pm

marines presented with gifts

On behalf of Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 1924, as part of its holiday gift giving, Sr. Vice President Dana McCarthy, far left, and Trustee Anne Richter, far right, present checks to five Marines on Camp Pendleton, each check in the amount of $500. McCarthy said, "The Marines were so thankful and we were so honored to give to them."

